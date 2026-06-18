Russia-ASEAN ties key to regional security, says Putin

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Cooperation between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) serves as an important stabilizing factor in the Asia-Pacific region amid ongoing global turbulence, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the fifth Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to Putin, Russia-ASEAN relations have developed into a strategic partnership that contributes to stability in the region.

“Russia-ASEAN relations have the character of a strategic partnership which, amid geopolitical turbulence, serves as an important stabilizing factor in the Asia-Pacific region and contributes to the formation of a balanced security architecture and equal, mutually beneficial cooperation,” he said.

Putin added that the foundation of relations between Russia and ASEAN is built on principles including respect for international law and mutual consideration of interests.

News.Az