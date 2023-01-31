Yandex metrika counter

Russia, Azerbaijan discuss normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations

  • Politics
  • Share
Russia, Azerbaijan discuss normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has met with Azerbaijan`s ambassador to this country Polad Bulbuloglu to discuss the situation and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the context of implementing the Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation”, News.Az reports. 

The two also touched upon a number of international and regional issues, including prospects of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations based on the implementation of the tripartite statements by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      