Russia, Azerbaijan discuss normalization of Yerevan-Baku relations

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has met with Azerbaijan`s ambassador to this country Polad Bulbuloglu to discuss the situation and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the context of implementing the Declaration on “Allied Interaction between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation”, News.Az reports.

The two also touched upon a number of international and regional issues, including prospects of normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations based on the implementation of the tripartite statements by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

News.Az