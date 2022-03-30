Russia, Azerbaijan interested in ensuring peace in region: Ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Azerbaijan are interested in ensuring peace and security in the region, Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat stressed the importance of the 3+3 format cooperation in terms of establishing peace.

Bocharnikov also expressed Russia’s determination to further develop its relations with Azerbaijan. “The recently signed Declaration on Allied Interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan brings relations between the two countries to a new sustainable level,” he added.

News.Az