Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran mull creation of logistics operator of North-South corridor

The Russian Railways JSC is discussing creation of a logistics operator of the International North-South Transport Corridor with Iran, India and Azerbaijan, Alexander Misharin, first deputy chief executive officer of Russian Railways, told reporters on the sidelines of the "TransRussia" international exhibition for transport and logistics services and technologies, Russian media reported.

The North-South transport corridor is designed to connect Northern Europe with India and Southeast Asia, Trend reports. The route will also connect the railways of Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia.

At an initial stage, five million tons of cargo are planned to be transported through the corridor per year and over 10 million tons of cargo in the future.

