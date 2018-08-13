Russia backs use of national currencies for trade with Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow favored bilateral trade with all countries in their national currencies, rather than the dollar, but that the idea needed detailed work before being implemented, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that Russia had been pushing for such an arrangement with all countries. According to Peskov, the issue had been raised on more than one occasion during bilateral talks between Turkey and Russia, Reuters reported.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that Ankara was preparing to conduct trade through national currencies with China, Russia and Ukraine.

News.Az

News.Az