Russia becomes member of UNWTO Executive Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia became a member of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

"The fact that Russia became a member of the UNWTO Executive Council and scored the votes of 22 out of 40 countries is important for our country and for international tourism," the head of Rosturism, Oleg Safonov said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

"This underscores the significant role of the Russian Federation in the development of the tourism industry", Interfax quotes him as saying.

News.Az

News.Az