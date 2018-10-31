Yandex metrika counter

Russia: Blast near FSB regional office leaves one person dead

The causes of the explosion are being determined

The person injured in an explosion near the building of the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Directorate for the Arkhangelsk Region in Arkhangelsk has died, emergency services told TASS.

"The injured person died during treatment," the source said.

The source specified that the killed person was not a FSB officer; he is being identified. According to earlier reports, an explosion occurred near the building of the Federal Security Service’s (FSB) Directorate for the Arkhangelsk Region. The causes of the explosion are being determined.

