Russia calls for creating BRICS integrated energy strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev has underlined the importance of creating an integrated energy strategy of BRICS member states, which account for over 40% of global oil production.

"I consider the creation of an integrated energy strategy of BRICS very important," he said at the Russian Energy Week (REW), News.Az reports, citing TASS. BRICS nations produce and consume more than 40% of oil and gas globally, the minister said, adding that BRICS also consumes over 40% of petroleum products in the world.The share of the integration on the market of production and consumption of coal totals over three quarters.Moreover, BRICS countries will ensure half of global production and consumption of energy by 2050.

News.Az