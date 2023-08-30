Russia calls on France to respect Azerbaijan’s position

+ ↺ − 16 px

France should take into account the positions of both Baku and Yerevan in its mediation efforts to normalize their relations, Mariza Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said at a briefing, News.Az reports.

“On the one hand, we have repeatedly said that we welcome any initiatives that do not run counter to Russia's efforts to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, that do not duplicate and, moreover, do not undermine these efforts,” Zakharova said.

“On the other hand, France's activity in this direction is well known to us. Azerbaijan and Armenia's respective viewpoints must be taken into consideration before anything else in the context of such mediation attempts, and this is of equal importance. And without this, it is pointless to expect any progress in the already tense situation's resolution. This is the central element of any form of mediation,” the spokesperson added.

News.Az