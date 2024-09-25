Russia calls on nationals to leave Lebanon

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia urges its nationals to leave Lebanon for security concerns.

“Certainly, this information comes from our embassy, consular offices, where our fellow citizens are registered, are willing, so to speak, to be registered. We operate with the same figures as our Foreign Ministry,” Peskov said, News.Az reports citing, Russian media. “All measures are now being taken to recommend our citizens to leave the territory of Lebanon as soon as possible, using the available opportunities of commercial transportation. This is necessary to ensure the safety of these citizens,” he added.On September 17 and 18, a series of explosions involving communication devices and other electronic gadgets rocked Lebanon, triggering a new wave of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese group attributed the incidents to Israeli actions. While Israel did not comment directly on the detonations, it announced an escalation in military operations in the north.In response, the Israeli Air Force launched extensive strikes on southern Lebanon, targeting areas just across the northern border, and also conducted attacks in Beirut. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that the strikes would be expanded to target military sites, rocket depots, and Hezbollah commanders throughout Lebanon.The aftermath of the strikes has resulted in over 550 deaths in Lebanon, with more than 1,800 additional injuries reported.

