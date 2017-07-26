Russia calls US source of danger

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow sees Washington as a source of danger and makes decisions based on this, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said this on July 26, TASS reports.

Commenting on the vote in the House of Representatives of the US Congress on the draft law on tightening unilateral sanctions against Russia, he said that the adoption of the bill is a deliberate choice of enemies of Russia in the United States: "This must be understood and acted reasonably and calmly”.

Ryabkov also noted that he considers Washington's actions as a step taken to destroy the prospects for normalizing relations with Moscow: "What is happening does not fit into the framework of common sense," he concluded.

On July 25, the House of Representatives of the US Congress a bill to impose new sanctions against Russia, Iran and the DPRK (419 votes for, 3 against).

If the law is passed, US companies and individuals will be prohibited from lending to Russian banks for longer than 14 days. Now this period is 90 days. It is also proposed to limit the timeframe for financing Russian oil and gas companies - they will have a credit period of 30 days.

The European Union is reportedly dissatisfied with this initiative of Washington.

