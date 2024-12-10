+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia claimed on Tuesday that it had captured the village of Zhovte, located approximately 11 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, as part of its ongoing offensive in eastern Ukraine.

In a statement , the Russian Defense Ministry said that the settlement, which lies in the Donetsk region, had been seized amid intensified fighting near Pokrovsk, a key logistical hub for Ukraine's military, News.Az reports.Russia has reported similar territorial gains in recent months in the Donetsk area, which continues to see heavy military activity.Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to the claim, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.

News.Az