Russia has claimed that its forces have taken control of the village of Berezivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, signaling a potential shift in the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian officials have yet to respond to the claim, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

This development comes amid Russia’s persistent, year-long campaign along the eastern front. Moscow’s larger army has been steadily pressuring Ukrainian forces, who are facing shortages in manpower and resources, as the war nears its fourth year.

While Berezivka is a small settlement, its capture could signify a broader Russian advance across the Donetsk region. This offensive, though costly for Russia in terms of troops and equipment, has yielded territorial gains. Russian tactics involve overwhelming settlements with aerial bombardments and artillery fire, followed by infantry assaults on vulnerable Ukrainian positions.

Russia’s objective remains control of the entire Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which together form Ukraine’s industrial heartland, the Donbas. Ukraine’s recent setbacks in the east coincide with uncertainty surrounding continued US military aid, a crucial factor in Kyiv’s defense

