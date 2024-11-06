Russia claims control over two more settlements in Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces have taken control of two additional settlements in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The villages of Antonivka and Maksymivka fell under Russian control following an operation conducted by the Russian military's Yug (South) and Vostok (East) groups, the ministry said in a statement News.Az reports.The statement also highlighted that other Russian units had strengthened their positions, capturing Western-made weapons and military equipment as spoils of war.The ministry further detailed that, since the beginning of the conflict, Russia has destroyed significant military assets, including 648 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 35,298 drones, 585 air defense systems, 19,063 tanks, 1,484 multiple rocket launchers, and 17,368 pieces of field artillery and mortars.Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's claims, and independent verification remains difficult amid ongoing fighting in the region.

