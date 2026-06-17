Russia claims it intercepted 172 drones launched by Ukraine overnight

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According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, dozens of Ukrainian long-range drones struck the capital overnight into Tuesday morning, damaging a major oil refinery and forcing flight restrictions that disrupted operations at all four of the city’s international airports.

"Over the past 24 hours, an attack by enemy drones on Moscow has continued. One of the drones damaged a facility on the territory of the Moscow Refinery. There were no casualties. Emergency services are working at the scene of the incident," Sobyanin wrote in a post to Telegram. At least 60 Ukrainian drones were shot down, the mayor said, News.Az reports, citing ABC news.

Purported videos of the Gazprom-owned refinery in Moscow showed fire and a large plume of black smoke rising over the facility, which is located in the Kapotnya District to the southeast of the city.

Regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov said in a post to Telegram that 86 Ukrainian drones were intercepted over the wider Moscow region, with six people injured.

Ukrainian forces have been expanding their drone attacks toward Moscow in recent months, as just one element of its growing long-range strike campaign into Russia -- which officials in Kyiv refer to as "long-range sanctions."

Tuesday marked the ninth consecutive day of Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow, according to statements issued by Sobyanin on Telegram. The number of drones that Sobyanin reported shot down on Tuesday was also the largest of any day since May 17.

Already this year, Sobyanin has reported the downing of more Ukrainian drones -- 1,134 craft -- than in all of 2025, when the mayor said Russian forces intercepted 734 Ukrainian drones en route to the capital.

The latest Ukrainian strikes came a day after a major Russian attack on Kyiv, which killed at least five people, damaged a historic cathedral and prompted Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to brand Russian President Vladimir Putin a "barbarian."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared a purported video of the burning Moscow refinery on Telegram on Tuesday morning, attributing the damage to "Ukrainian long-range strikes."

"Russia must be compelled to end the war against our people. And Ukrainian long-range weapons are one of the important components of such coercion," Zelenskyy wrote.

"This is a just response to Russian attacks and a response to the prolongation of the war, which needs to be ended," Zelenskyy added.

Russia's Defense Ministry said the attack on Moscow was one element of a larger wave of overnight strikes. The ministry claimed that Russian forces downed at least 172 Ukrainian drones overnight into Tuesday morning.

News.Az