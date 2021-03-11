Russia conducts over 114 million coronavirus tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian medical workers have conducted more than 114 million coronavirus tests, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"More than 114.1 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation," its press service reported. As many as 249,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, 507,700 people remain under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.

News.Az