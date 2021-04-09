Russia conducts over 123 million COVID-19 tests

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian medical workers have conducted more than 123 million coronavirus tests, Russia’s Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on Friday, TASS reports.

"More than 123 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the Russian Federation," its press service reported. As many as 340,000 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

According to the watchdog, about 499,400 people remain under medical supervision over suspected COVID-19.

News.Az