Russia confident in Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of COP29, says minister

Russia is confident that Azerbaijan will successfully host COP29, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told journalists following talks with Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

"Azerbaijan has embraced the huge responsibility of hosting COP29, and we hold unshakeable trust in its success," Reshetnikov said.

He stressed the importance of the climate agenda for Russia and Azerbaijan, which was discussed at today's meeting in Baku.

"Concerns regarding the accessibility of energy resources, issues associated with trade restrictions, and the execution of the Paris Climate Agreement are all closely intertwined," the minister noted.

According to Reshetnikov, such a linkage requires constant expert negotiations to develop common positions.

