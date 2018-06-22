Yandex metrika counter

Russia confirms draft convention on Caspian legal status

Russia confirms draft convention on Caspian legal status

The Russian government has approved the draft convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

The news has been published on the website of the Russian Cabinet of Ministers.

The document was signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on June 21.

It is noted that the draft convention agreed with Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan has been approved.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

