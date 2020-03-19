Russia confirms first coronavirus death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has confirmed its first death related to the coronavirus pandemic, Moscow's coronavirus response headquarters said Thursday, the Moscow Times reported.

The unnamed 79-year-old woman was first hospitalized on March 13 and was moved to an isolated hospital room three days later after testing positive for coronavirus, Moscow’s coronavirus headquarters said on its Telegram channel.

Elderly people are among the most at-risk groups for the virus, which can cause a severe respiratory illness.

The headquarters said she died due to pneumonia and a combination of several other pre-existing health conditions.

“The elderly patient had a number of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, artery disease and hypertension. The patient was given comprehensive intensive care,” said Svetlana Krasnova, the head physician at Moscow’s Infectious Diseases Hospital No. 2.

Moscow’s coronavirus headquarters said that it has established the patient’s circle of contacts and placed them under medical supervision. None of the patient’s close contacts are showing symptoms of coronavirus infection, it added.

