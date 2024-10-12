Russia confirms ongoing work among ‘Nuclear Five’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that the collaborative efforts of the "Nuclear Five"—Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France—continue unabated, with upcoming working-level contacts anticipated.

"This is a closed working format, there is no element of emergency or sensationalism here. The work of the ‘Five’ has never stopped," the deputy minister told TASS, News.Az reports.Earlier, he said that the next meeting of this format would be held in New York in the next two weeks on the sidelines of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly. "It will be a working level," Ryabkov said when asked at what level Russia would be represented at the meeting.The senior diplomat noted that these are "non-public events." "As we move forward, I think our Chinese colleagues, who have taken over the coordination in this format, will share what they deem necessary to present to the media and the public. The work systematic," he explained.

News.Az