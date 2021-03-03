Russia confirms over 10,500 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia confirmed 10,535 COVID-19 cases in the past day, and the total case tally hit 4,278,750, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate in new cases reached 0.25%.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 15,694 to 3,853,734 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

According to data from the crisis center, 90% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 2,635 coronavirus recoveries were recorded in St. Petersburg in the past day, 596 in the Moscow Region, 438 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 321 in the Voronezh Region and 307 in the Astrakhan Region.

News.Az