Russia confirms over 155,000 coronavirus cases - crisis center

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has risen by 10,102 over the past day to 155,370 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

A total of 19,865 people have recovered and 1,451 people have died.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in new coronavirus cases has reached 7%. Some 4,961 new COVID-19 cases (49.1%) are asymptomatic.

Moscow has confirmed 5,714 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number in the capital to 80,115. The daily growth rate in cases stands at 7.7%.

Some 1,770 people have been discharged in 73 regions. Fifty-two fatalities have been recorded over the past day in Moscow, 16 in the Moscow Region, three in the Primorye Region, two in the Tver, Kaliningrad, Novgorod and Astrakhan Regions. One death has been confirmed in the Voronezh, Ivanovo, Smolensk, Tula, Rostov, Samara and Tyumen Regions, the Republics of Adygea, Dagestan, Kabardino-Balkaria, North Ossetia, Mordovia and Khakassia, as well as in the Stavropol, Altai and Krasnoyarsk Regions.

