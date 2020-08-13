Russia confirms over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s COVID-19 cases grew by 5,057 in the past day and the total caseload in the country reached 907,758, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

According to its data, the daily growth rate in the past 11 days did not exceed 0.6%.

Some new 692 cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in Moscow, 162 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 160 in St. Petersburg, 148 in the Moscow Region and 130 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The lowest daily growth rate was registered in the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.0%), the Nenets Autonomous Region (0.0%), the Smolensk Region (0.2%), the Moscow Region (0.2%), North Ossetia (0.2%), the Chechen Republic (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic (0.3%), the Karachay-Cherkess Republic (0.3%), the Vladimir Region and the Lipetsk Region (0.3%).

Currently, some 175,978 people are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

News.Az