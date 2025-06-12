Russia confirms participation in upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Russia will take part in the upcoming BRICS summit scheduled for next month in Brazil.

“Russia is a founding member of BRICS. And, of course, it participates in all processes, in all formats,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Peskov did not specify whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would be attending the summit in person, or whether Moscow would be represented by another official.

Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7 will host the 17th summit of BRICS – a bloc long made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, hence its name.

Since last year, the bloc has expanded further with the addition of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia as full members.

News.Az