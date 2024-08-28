Russia considers alternative gas supply routes to Europe after Ukraine plans to halt transit deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is exploring alternative ways to supply gas to Europe following Ukraine's decision not to renew the transit contract with Gazprom, which ends later this year, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"There are alternative routes, and work is underway to establish a hub in Turkey," Peskov said in response to the Ukrainian government's decision, News.Az reports citing Russian media.The announcement to terminate the gas transit agreement was made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.In response, Russia has accelerated efforts to develop a gas hub in Turkey, an idea proposed by President Vladimir Putin in October 2022 as a means to compensate for the reduced capacity from the Nord Stream pipeline. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has stated that construction of this hub could start in 2024.

