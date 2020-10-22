Russia continues to make active efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow continues to make active mediation efforts to normalize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh region, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at today's briefing.

"We continue to make active mediation efforts aimed at stopping bloodshed in the zone of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Zakharova said. “The issues of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement were discussed on October 20 and 21 in Moscow during separate meetings of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia."

"As before, we are working in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship,” the spokesperson said. “Another meeting of the mediators is planned to be held in Washington on Oct. 23."

