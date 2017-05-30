Russia: Death toll from freak storm rises to 14

+ ↺ − 16 px

High winds and rain hit the capital Moscow, uprooting trees and sending hundreds to seek medical help.

At least 14 people died when freak winds and torrential rain hit the Russian capital Moscow on Monday, officials said Tuesday.

“As a result of the hurricane [like storm] in Moscow and in the Moscow region, 14 people died: 11 in Moscow and three others in the Moscow region,” Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswomen of the Russian Investigative Committee, was quoted as saying by the official TASS news agency.

It was reported on Monday that the winds had killed 11 people.

TASS reported on Monday that the hurricane had gusts of up to 28 meters per second and torrential-like showers.

Alexei Khripun, head of the Moscow Health Department, said on Tuesday that more than 150 people had applied for medical help.

According to TASS, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday called the storm "unprecedented".

Sobyanin said that about 3,500 trees were uprooted.

News.Az

News.Az