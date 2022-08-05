Russia decides to expel 14 Bulgarian diplomats

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has decided to declare 14 employees of the Bulgarian diplomatic mission and consular offices in Russia personae non gratae.

Bulgarian Ambassador to Russia Atanas Krystin on Friday was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he informed about Moscow’s decision to expel 14 Bulgarian diplomats, the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“This measure is the Russian side’s reaction to the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats from Bulgaria and introduction of quotas on the number of Russian diplomatic and administrative staff in Bulgaria as well as to the closing of the Consulate General in Ruse. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that responsibility for the consequences of the counterproductive steps lies entirely on the Bulgarian government,” the ministry added.

News.Az