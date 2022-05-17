Yandex metrika counter

Russia declares two Finnish diplomat personae non gratae

  • World
  • Share
Russia declares two Finnish diplomat personae non gratae

Russia has declared two employees of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat move, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry expressed protest to the Finnish Embassy over the expulsion of two employees of the Russian Embassy in Helsinki, as well as the supply of weapons.

“In a tit-for-tat move, the Russian side made a decision on the unacceptability of the further stay in the Russian Federation of two employees of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow,” the ministry added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      