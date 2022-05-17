Russia declares two Finnish diplomat personae non gratae

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has declared two employees of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat move, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry expressed protest to the Finnish Embassy over the expulsion of two employees of the Russian Embassy in Helsinki, as well as the supply of weapons.

“In a tit-for-tat move, the Russian side made a decision on the unacceptability of the further stay in the Russian Federation of two employees of the Finnish Embassy in Moscow,” the ministry added.

News.Az