Russia delivers new batch of military hardware and ammunition to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan continues to import modern Russian-made military hardware and ammunition.

Another batch of the modernized combat means has been delivered to Azerbaijan within the framework of agreement on military and technical cooperation between the two countries, according to the press service for the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The shells, missiles and other military hardware delivered to the Baku port in large quantities are intended for precise and extensive destruction of combat assets, engineering structures, manpower and other enemy facilities with the due rocket and artillery systems.

The echeloned ammunition will multiply the combat capabilities of the troops deployed on the front.

