Russia demands from Armenia to declare Russian the official language

"Fix the Russian language as official, and then the norm of the law will automatically cover the Republic of Armenia."

State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin suggested that the Armenian authorities consolidate the official status of the Russian language in the legislation of the republic so that national driving licenses could be recognized in Russia, TASS reports.

"I can say only one thing, fix the Russian language as official, and then the norm of the law will automatically cover the Republic of Armenia," Volodin said on Monday at a meeting with the chairman of the National Assembly of the Armenian Parliament, Ara Babloyan, where the issue of banning work of drivers with the national licenses in Russia was raised.

Babloyan raised the issue of recognizing national driving licenses in Russia. In his view, after the adoption of the law by the State Duma, according to which citizens of Kyrgyzstan, as well as other countries where the Russian language was officially registered, were given the right to work in Russia with their national driving licenses, "the citizens of Armenia actually remained out of the board".

"When we discussed this issue, we stressed that this rule applies only to those countries where the official status of the Russian language is fixed in the constitution, is fixed in the legislation," Volodin explained in turn.

News.Az

