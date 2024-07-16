Russia denies interference in US politics, expresses concern over election violence

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Tuesday that Russia has never interfered and has no intention of interfering in the internal political processes in the United States.

“We have never interfered and are not going to interfere in internal political processes in the United States. Another thing is that we, like the rest of the world, keep a close eye on what is taking place there because this is the world’s largest economy and the most powerful military country that spends huge money, even more than all the other countries taken together, on the Department of Defense,” Peskov said in a commentary for the Zvezda TV channel, News.Az reports.Peskov also expressed concern about the prevalence of violence during the US election campaign, stating, "Of course, when violence comes to prevail during the election campaign in that country, this is a subject of concern for the entire world, including us."Former US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt at an election rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. A bullet grazed the ex-president’s ear, but he is in stable condition. One of his supporters was killed in the attack. The perpetrator, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service officers. The motives of the attacker remain unknown.

News.Az