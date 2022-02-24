Yandex metrika counter

Russia denies reports of its jets shot down over Ukraine

Information from foreign media about the shot down of Russian jets over Ukraine is not true, the Russian Defense Ministry said, News.Az reports.

"The information of foreign media about the Russian aircraft allegedly shot down over the territory of Ukraine isn’t true," the ministry noted.

Earlier, the Ukrainian General Staff reported the downing of five Russian jets and a military helicopter.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

