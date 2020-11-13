Russia deploys five extra border guard posts to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has deployed five extra border guard posts in Armenia, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said at a conference chaired by President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

Two border guard posts have been created on the border between Armenia and the Nakhichevan Republic (Yeraskh and Paruyr Sevak) and two posts on Armenia’s border with Iran (Meghri and Sygyrt). The fifth post is Tegh, Bortnikov said.

He stressed that all the necessary procedures had been coordinated with Armenian border guards. "We also contacted Azerbaijani border guards and established the necessary relations and are exchanging information. The personnel follows the usual daily routine," Bortnikov said.

News.Az