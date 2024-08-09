Russia deploys troops, weapons to counter Ukrainian incursion

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia announced on Friday that it is sending additional troops and munitions to a border area following a significant Ukrainian ground offensive, while Ukraine reported that a Russian attack on a supermarket in the east resulted in 11 fatalities, News.Az reports citing Hurriyet daily news.

Kiev's troops have been driving into Russia's western Kursk region since Tuesday in a surprise offensive that appears to be the most significant attack on Russian soil since Moscow invaded in February 2022.Russia's defense ministry said it was sending columns of military hardware, including rocket launchers, artillery, tanks and heavy trucks to reinforce its defenses in the region, state media reported.Around 1,000 Ukrainian troops and more than two dozen armoured vehicles and tanks were involved in the initial attack, according to Russia's estimates, although it has since claimed to have destroyed many more pieces of equipment.Kiev has not officially taken responsibility, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address Thursday that Russia needed to "feel" the consequences of its invasion.Both sides also stepped up aerial attacks behind the frontlines on Friday.A Russian missile strike on a supermarket in the east Ukrainian town of Kostyantynivka in the middle of the day killed at least 11 people and wounded 44, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.The town is about 13 kilometres (eight miles) from the nearest Russian positions."Russia will be held accountable for this terror," Zelensky said in a post on Telegram.AFP journalists on the scene saw dozens of people fleeing as police officers warned of a potential second strike.

News.Az