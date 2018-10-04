Russia deputy attorney general, another Armenian die in helicopter crash

The helicopter crash occurred in Russia's Kostroma Oblast

Saak Karapetyan, the Deputy Prosecutor General of Russia, has died in a helicopter crash, Russian News Agency TASS reported citing a source. According to another source, Karapetyan was on vacation.

The helicopter crash occurred in Kostroma Oblast (province) of Russia, near a village.

“There were four people, including Deputy Prosecutor General Saak Karapetyan, on board the helicopter,” the respective statement reads, in particular. “Everyone has died.”

But according to 112 TV, there are three casualties.

“In addition to Karapetyan, it’s pilot Mikhnov, and local [resident] Areg Arutyunyan,” it reported.

