Russia detains former deputy defense minister on fraud charges

Russia’s former deputy defense minister Pavel Popov has been detained on fraud charges.

Russia's Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal case against Pavel Popov on charges of fraud, according to a statement released on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.The allegations are associated with the construction of a military-focused theme park in Moscow's region, a project that has attracted significant scrutiny.The case underscores ongoing concerns about corruption and financial mismanagement within Russia's defense infrastructure.

