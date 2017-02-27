Russia detains IS-linked terror suspect

+ ↺ − 16 px

The investigation revealed that the suspect had earlier been recruited by IS emissaries via the Internet and instructed to prepare a terror attack.

A 20-year-old Russian citizen with alleged links with Islamic State terrorist group has been detained on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack against law-enforcement authorities in the country’s Samara oblast, a source in law-enforcement authorities told RIA Novosti, APA reported.



The investigation revealed that the suspect had earlier been recruited by IS emissaries via the Internet and instructed to prepare a terror attack.



The suspect is believed to have acquired 20 thousand rubles from the extremists’ accomplices in the Republic of Dagestan for the purchase of components of an explosive device.



An explosive device with the capacity of about 500 grams of TNT and a homemade detonator were found during the raid of the suspect’s house.



The detainee said he had planned to explode a car of police officers and seize their weapons on holiday to cause resonance.



The investigation is underway into the fact.

News.Az

News.Az