Russia detects 33,558 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 16

Russia has registered 33,558 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 16, with the total number of infections reaching 9,434,393 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

All in all, at present, 1,040,198 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,533 in the past 24 hours compared to 2,749 a day before, totaling 1,926,701.

The daily coronavirus growth rate in the Russian capital equaled 0.13%, the latest figures suggest.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,240, compared to 1,243 the day before. In all, 267,819 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.84%.

News.Az