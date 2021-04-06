Russia detects over 100 cases of British strain of COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Specialists have detected 103 cases of the British strain of the coronavirus and 10 cases of the African strain in Russia, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"103 [cases] of the British variant and 10 [cases] of the South African one have been detected," she said at a meeting of the state coordination council on fighting the coronavirus.

According to the official, internal spread of these coronavirus strains in Russia is not being documented; all of them were brought from other countries.

News.Az