Russia detects over 30,000 daily COVID-19 cases for two straight weeks

ussia has registered 36,582 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,352,601 cases. The number of daily infections has been surpassing 30,000 for two weeks in a row, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.44%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,123 compared to 1,106 the day before, this is a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic. In all, 233,898 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 29,151. In all, 7,242,735 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 86.7% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

News.Az