Russia detects over 40,000 daily COVID-19 cases for three straight days

Russia has registered 40,402 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,554,192 cases, News.Az reports citing TASS.

The country has been detecting more than 40,000 daily infections for three days in a row, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Monday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.47%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 1,155 compared to 1,158 the day before. In all, 239,693 patients died of the infection. The crisis center said the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.8%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 23,187. In all, 7,381,726 patients have recovered. According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has decreased to the level of 86.3% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

News.Az