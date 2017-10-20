Russia determined to contribute to Ukraine's unification — Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russia will do everything possible to contribute to the unification of Ukraine."

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club, TASS reports.

He said the unification in terms of restoration of ties will become a reality sooner or later. "The sooner it happens the better, we will do everything to contribute to it," he added.

Putin stressed that he had an affection for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and considered them to be "brotherly people, if not a part of the Russian people." "Though it appeals neither to Russian nor Ukrainian nationalists, but this is my stance," he said.

Ties between Russia and Ukraine must be restored in due course as both countries need this, Putin said.

"I think that restoration of ties is necessary. Also for Russia by the way," he said.

News.Az

