Russia develops app to track side effects of coronavirus vaccine

Russia has developed an app enabling patients to keep track of their health condition after being vaccinated against COVID-19, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during his working visit to northwestern Russia’s Arkhangelsk, TASS reports.

"Yes, this app has already been developed. Right now, everyone who had been vaccinated as part of the clinical trials will use this app," the minister said.

Earlier, Murashko said the app would also help doctors to monitor the health condition of the vaccinated persons.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said the vaccine created by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production.

Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Alexander Gintsburg said that about 40,000 people will take part in the post-registration trials. One-quarter of them will receive a placebo.

