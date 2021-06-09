Russia documents 10,407 daily COVID-19 cases, highest figure since March 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has documented 10,407 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily figure since March 7, 2021, bringing the total case count to 5,156,250, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Wednesday, TASS reports.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.2%.

Russia recorded 399 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 379 in the past day. The total death toll has reached 124,895.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.42% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia has documented 9,814 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 4,761,899.

The share of recovered patients reaches 92.4% of the total case count.

News.Az