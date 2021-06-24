Russia documents over 20,000 daily COVID-19 cases for first time since Jan 24

Russia has documented 20,182 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This is the first time the country has recorded over 20,000 daily cases since January 24, the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Thursday suggests.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.38%. In total, 5,388,695 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Russia since the start of the pandemic.

Russia has documented 568 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours compared to 548 the day before, the highest daily death toll since January 28.

Since the start of the pandemic, 131,463 people have died from COVID-19 in Russia. The preliminary lethality rate stands at 2.44%.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 13,505 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since March 11.

As many as 4,915,615 people have recovered by now. According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 91.2% of the total number of infected people.

