Russia downs 18 Ukrainian drones over several regions

Russia downs 18 Ukrainian drones over several regions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian air defenses successfully downed 18 Ukrainian drones over several regions last night, according to the Defense Ministry.

"Overnight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to conduct a terrorist attack against facilities on Russian soil using fixed-wing UAVs was thwarted," said the ministry, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. "Air defense forces on duty intercepted and downed 18 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, including 11 over the Rostov Region, four over the Bryansk Region, two over the Kursk Region and one over the Oryol Region," the ministry specified.Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev said on his Telegram channel that four drones were destroyed near Novoshakhtinsk and another one near Chaltyr. Six drones were suppressed by electronic warfare means in the Myasnikovsky district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage on the ground.

News.Az