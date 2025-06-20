Russia engages in daily talks with Israel, Iran, other countries to reach settlement: MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia, along with President Vladimir Putin, maintains daily communication with Israel, Iran, and other countries in pursuit of a peaceful settlement, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

She made the remarks during the 19th General Assembly of OANA held as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We believe it is essential to return the situation to the negotiation track. To this end, the Russian president is actively engaged in dialogue - he holds daily talks with Israel, Iran, and other nations. The Russian foreign minister is also in constant contact with countries in the region and beyond," Zakharova said, commenting on the Iran-Israel conflict.

She added that Russia is also playing an active role within the frameworks of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and various United Nations platforms.

News.Az