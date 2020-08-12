Russia expects to produce 5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine monthly
Russia may be able to produce 5 million doses of its new COVID-19 vaccine monthly by December, the director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said on Wednesday, according to Sputnik.
"We expect them [manufacturers] to reach target capacity by December or January ... The target is about 5 million per month, perhaps more”, Gintsburg told a press conference.