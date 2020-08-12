Yandex metrika counter

Russia expects to produce 5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine monthly

  • Region
  • Share
Russia expects to produce 5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine monthly

Russia may be able to produce 5 million doses of its new COVID-19 vaccine monthly by December, the director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said on Wednesday, according to Sputnik. 

"We expect them [manufacturers] to reach target capacity by December or January ... The target is about 5 million per month, perhaps more”, Gintsburg told a press conference.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      